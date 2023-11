Earlier this week, a hit-and-run in Orcutt resulted in the death of a pedestrian on southbound highway 135.

CHP responded to a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway early Sunday morning, finding a deceased male within the traffic lanes upon arrival. Since then, the male has been identified as 33-year-old Mark Lee Rogers of Paso Robles.

The vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene prior to CHP’s arrival.

The investigation for the hit-and-run is still ongoing.