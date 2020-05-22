Paso Man’s Disappearance Suspicious 5.22.2020

A missing Paso Robles man may be the victim of foul play.

Trevon Perry disappeared after a small get-together at a friends house back on March 16th. He has not been seen since.

Paso Robles police say that his disappearance is suspicious because Perry testified last year in an ongoing murder investigation. He testified in December for the prosecution against Kejuan Bynum. Bynum is accused of fatally stabbing another Paso Robles man in June of last year.

Perry has not been seen since March 16th.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department. Contact detective Bryce Lickness.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime-Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.