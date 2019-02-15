Paso Market Place 2.15.2019

Meanwhile in Paso Robles, construction work continues on Spring and 18th. The Paso Market Walk going in where Hometown Nursery used to be. Although the rain showers have interrupted work, that project is making good progress.

JW Design is building a cluster of restaurants, retail stores and several vacation rentals on the property. The developer is Deborah Longo, the ex-wife of Justin Baldwin. Deborah Longo hopes to open the Paso Market Walk in July.

The old Van Wormer house on the property will house one of two restaurants on the property. Van Wormer was an almond grower in the region back in the 1880’s.