Paso Market Walk 10.09.2019

If you’ve driven on Spring street around 18th or 19th street, you’ve seen the construction for the Paso Market Walk development. The project is expected to open in February.

Meanwhile, they have added new businesses to the line up. Joe Bella Coffee, Third Degree, which is a new restaurant from the owner of Berry Hill Bistro, will serve gourmet burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads. Juice Box Paso and the Donut Box Paso will also open at Paso Market Walk. Also, Hog Canyon Brewing will serve up small-batch beer created with local barley.

Paso Market Walk is owned by Deborah Baldwin, the former wife of Justin Baldwin, who started Justin Vineyard.