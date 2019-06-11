Paso Market Walk 6.11.2019

The old J. H. Van Wormer home moved about 20-30 yards at Paso Market Walk yesterday. Van Wormer built the home back in 1890, when he was a prosperous almond grower in Paso Robles. Monday, house movers slid the home closer to Spring street on the lot where it stood for over 130 years.

The house is expected to house a gourmet restaurant at the Paso Market Walk. Progress has been slower than planned. “The rainy weather delayed construction, but we’re moving forward,” according to a spokeswoman for developer Deborah Longo.

The Marketplace at 1803 Spring street will include a variety of restaurants, boutiques and stores. Assistant property manager, Jill Alexander says the Paso Market Walk has nearly filled the space for lease. The opening is scheduled for the fall, but it may be late fall, depending on progress this summer.