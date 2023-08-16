Paso Mayor Steve Martin Passes Away 8.16.2023

Steve Martin, the mayor of Paso Robles, passed away Monday evening at the age of 71.

Steve and his wife, Jennifer, have lived in Paso Robles for over four decades. Steve graduated from Atascadero high school, and was a classmate and close friends with former Atascadero mayor Tom O’Malley.

Steve has served on the city council from 1987 to 1996, and as mayor from 1988 to 1990. He has served as mayor since 2014. A release by the city manager’s office said details regarding a public memorial service will be provided as they become available. Family representatives have also informed the city that they are planning a public remembrance of life event to be held sometime within the next 30 days.

A letter from Steve Martin, written on July 16th, was read during last night’s city council meeting. The letter said that he had been battling an “aggressive form of cancer,” though he was unaware of what was happening while running for office.

Mayor pro tem John Hamon will assume the powers and duties of the mayor until such a time as the role of the mayor is filled. Discussion on filling the role of mayor will occur at a future city council meeting. No further information is available at this time.