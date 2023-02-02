Paso Parking 02.02.2023

Paso Robles parking ambassadors were reassigned yesterday. That’s according to an anonymous source in the police department.

Rather than writing $50 tickets to locals parking their cars downtown, they performed other duties. That’s after the deadlock at Tuesday’s city council meeting during which councilman Fred Strong raised questions about a program which locals don’t like, and which continues to lose money.

City manager Ty Lewis asked the councilmembers what they want. Councilman Steve Gregory is the strongest proponent of the paid parking program in downtown and those $50 tickets.

Ultimately the council voted Tuesday night to wait until mayor Steve Martin returns. So, the council will revisit the parking program on February 21st.