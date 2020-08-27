Paso Parks 8.27.2020

The Paso Robles recreation services division announcing this week a limited reopening of sports fields for youth sports organizations.

City officials say the reopening is being done in compliance with the state of California and San Luis Obispo county guidance to help ensure the safety of all coaches and participants.

Field reservations are now available at Barney Schwartz park. Field use will be limited to practice and physical conditioning, with competitive play, games and tournaments not yet allowed. Adult league use is not permitted.

Lynda Plescia of Paso Robles parks and recreation says, “We’re thrilled to be able to take this step in the right direction to support youth sports in our community,” she says “we realize the importance of youth sports in Paso Robles, and we are looking forward to reopening all of the fields to provide safe activities in compliance with the current guidelines.”

For field use applications or additional information, contact recreation services at (805) 237-3987 or email lplescia@prcity.com.