Paso PD Arrest 2 From Probation/Parole Compliance Check 7.19.2024

The Paso Robles police department released a statement of a probation/parole compliance check they conducted on Monday, July 15th.

The department says thirteen subjects were contacted based on their probation status, and two were arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail: 42-year-old Nathan Williams of Paso Robles, and 42-year-old Sarah Dukes of Paso Robles.

Williams was found to be in possession of controlled substances and a violation of probation, and Dukes was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The department says they also conducted compliance checks for all registered sex offenders in the city of Paso Robles, but no violations were found.