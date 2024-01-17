Paso PD Arrest DUI Suspect, Find Stolen Firearm 01.17.2024

DUI stolen handgun press release

Earlier this week, a Paso Robles police officer stopped a driver of a 2016 jeep for driving without their headlights on.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Reef Sepulveda of Atascadero. The police department says he displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI, and officers found he was in possession of a loaded handgun that was reported to be stolen out of Paso Robles in 2022.

Sepulveda was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for DUI, and knowingly possessing a stolen firearm.

His bail was set to $20 thousand.