Paso PD Arrest Man on Suspicion of Assault w/a Deadly Weapon 7.01.2024

245 Arrest 6-27-24

On Thursday, June 27th, Paso Robles police officers received a report at around 3 in the afternoon involving a verbal dispute on Theater drive.

A release by the police department says that a man, identified as Nicolas Wayner, reportedly pointed a loaded shotgun at two people. He was arrested at the scene, according to the release.

The release says that police also conducted an investigation and located several other firearms, including unregistered and illegal “ghost guns.”

All firearms were seized, and Wayner was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, discrimination, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of non-serialized guns.