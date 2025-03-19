Paso PD Arrest Two Suspects For Possession & Sale of Narcotics 3.19.2025

Narc 250953

Yesterday, the Paso Robles police department released a statement of a served search warrant for a storage unit near San Miguel.

The warrant was served on March 13th, and two K9 units indicated the presence of narcotics coming from the unit. Upon investigation, police discovered 2.5 ounces of fentanyl, and a .22 Ruger handgun with the serial numbers removed.

The police department followed up this search with warrants for the owner’s home and vehicle, 44-year-old Chris Boerner of Paso Robles. After serving these warrants, police discovered additional fentanyl, cocaine, cash, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of narcotics sales – around 14 thousand dollars in us currency.

Christopher Boerner, and another suspect, 41-year-old Carrie Cassidy, were both arrested on multiple felony charges, and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.