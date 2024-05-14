Paso PD Arrests 2 Target Thieves, Suspects Possessed Narcotics 5.14.2024

Press Release Target theft

The Paso Robles police department responded to a report of two males stealing from Target yesterday at around 4 pm.

28-year-old Christopher Arroela and 42-year-old Brennan Visser from Fresno reportedly stole about two thousand dollars worth of items from the store.

Arreola fled in a vehicle, and Visser fled on foot. Arreola rear-ended a vehicle when officers pursued him, fled on foot, but was detained and taken into custody. Officers located a small amount of narcotics, burglary tools, and stolen property in his vehicle.

Visser was located in an adjacent parking lot, and was arrested without incident.

Both suspects were booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.