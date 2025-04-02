Paso PD Discover Deceased Body in Salinas Riverbed 4.02.2025

At 8 am Sunday morning, the Paso Robles police department received a report of a possible deceased individual in the Salinas riverbed near the highway 46 east/101 interchange.

Police investigated the report, and confirmed there was the deceased body of a white adult male. The department says there were no immediate signs of physical trauma, but an autopsy and toxicology report will need to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Police are not releasing the identity of the man until his next of kin have been notified.

The case still remains under investigation.