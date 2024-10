The Paso Robles police department announced that the previously planned Open House for yesterday afternoon has been postponed due to the recent heat wave.

The department said “We understand this event is an exciting opportunity…but public health and safety must always come first.”

The new date for the Open House is Wednesday, October 16th from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

The police department encourages everyone in the meantime to stay safe and stay cool.