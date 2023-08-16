Paso PD Holding DUI Checkpoint on Saturday 8.16.2023

The Paso Robles police department will be conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint from 6 in the evening to 1 in the morning at an undisclosed location.

According to a release, DUI checkpoint locations are chosen based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. Checkpoints are primarily used to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

The Paso Robles police department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol, and can result from prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and marijuana. First-time DUI drivers are charged an average of thirteen thousand dollars in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the program was provided from the California office of traffic safety through the national highway traffic safety administration.