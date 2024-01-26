Paso PD Investigate Stolen Vehicle 01.26.2024

Press Release 24-0008 10851 Lowe

Over the past few months, the Paso Robles police department has noticed an uptick in stolen vehicles from Paso Robles.

A release by the department says that three Hondas were reported stolen over a short period of time, and one was recovered the same day after it ran out of gas and was left abandoned. Detectives worked with the King City police department to investigate these thefts, using video surveillance from nearby businesses.

Two female suspects were identified, and eventually located. 43-year-old Brandi Vogl from Stockton was found to be driving a stolen vehicle, and was arrested for felony possession of a stolen vehicle. Police found Vogl’s accomplice, 40-year-old Sara Schumann from Stockton waiting for her at another location. Both suspects were transported to the San Luis Obispo county jail on multiple felony charges, including vehicle theft, burglary, and conspiracy.

The stolen vehicles were located and returned to their owners in rural Paso Robles.