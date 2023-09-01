Paso PD Investigating Residential Burglary 9.01.2023

The Paso Robles police department released a statement yesterday on a burglary that took place the same day at approximately 10:30 in the morning.

The police department received a report of a residential burglary in progress on Silverwood Way, with the owner receiving notifications via his surveillance cameras. Three unknown suspects entered his residence. When Paso officers and k9’s from the Atascadero police department arrived on the scene and searched the residence, the suspects had already fled prior to the officers’ arrival. The loss is still under investigation.

Paso Robles police department says they’ve taken a similar case on August 28th where three suspects entered a residence and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

The Paso Robles police department is requesting anyone with any important criminal information to notify the police department at (805) 237-6464.