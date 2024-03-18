Paso PD Investigating Shots Fired on Spring Street 03.18.2024

shooting spring

The Paso Robles police department is investigating a series of shots fired being heard on Spring street.

A release by the department says that several calls reported hearing a shot fired on the 3100 block of Spring street just after midnight on March 16th. The department says they found a parked vehicle with its front right passenger window shot out; inside was a solo occupant in the passenger seat who had “slept through the entire ordeal.” The passenger was uninjured.

A second shot was then heard a few blocks north on the 3400 block of Spring street, but officers were unable to locate the second shooting.

Police says the suspect is described to be a slender male, wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.