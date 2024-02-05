Paso PD Responds to Shots Fired on Almond Street 02.05.2024

PR 02-04-2024

The Paso Robles police department released a statement of “suspicious circumstances” that occurred on the 100 block of Almond street early Sunday morning.

The release says the department responded to a report of shots being fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found six bullet casings, but were unable to find victims or strikes in the area.

The police department says that no further information is known at this time, and asks anyone with information to contact them. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.