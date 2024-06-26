Paso PD Sponsoring “Add-Ons” to Support FFA-4H Youth 6.26.2024

The Paso Robles police department announced they are once again sponsoring “Add-Ons” this year to support FFA-4H youth.

The police department will select a participant’s auction animal to bid on at the mid-state fairgrounds, and will make donations to support young exhibitors on top of their auction bids.

The department made a post on social media saying that on July 10th from 10 am to noon, and on July 11th from 2 pm to 4 pm, interested participants can visit the Paso Robles police department with an add-on letter, “Show Whites,” and be ready for an interview by a Paso Robles police department officer.

“Show Whites” is a term for the white clothing that is typically worn by participants in livestock shows.