Paso Planning Commission Discussing Niblick Road Project Tonight 2.11.2025

The Paso Robles planning commission will be meeting tonight starting at 6:30.

This meeting’s agenda contains the full plans and environmental review document for the Niblick Corridor Project.

Niblick road, from Spring street to River road, has the highest traffic volume in the city’s limits, and its accident rate exceeds statewide averages.

Planning for the Niblick project began in November 2019, and since then, workshops and study sessions have been held, and the city council has also approved several agendized items. The project proposes to keep the number of lanes on Niblick road while enhancing its pedestrian and bike path on the north side.

Tonight the planning commission will consider public testimony, and then consider adopting resolutions to recommend the city council approve the complete project and its mitigated negative declaration report.