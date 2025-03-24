Paso Planning Commission Hosting Home Business Workshop This Week 3.24.2025

25.03.25 Advertisement

The Paso Robles planning commission invites the public to a home occupation workshop, which will take place this Tuesday, March 25th at 6:30 pm in the city council chambers.

This workshop will discuss the regulations for the types of businesses that can be conducted from residential properties, and standards home businesses must adopt so they do not detract from the character of its neighborhoods. Existing standards can be found in the Paso Robles municipal code, chapter 21.21.

There will not be any changes made to home business regulations at the workshop, but members of the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback about improvements they might like to see.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel as well.