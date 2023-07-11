Paso Police Searching For Machete Wielding Assailant 07.11.2023

Press Release 245

The Paso Robles police department received a call for an assault that took place Sunday evening.

Security footage of a nearby business showed 41-year-old Pedro Osuna attacking a victim with a machete before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the attack.

Officers then found Osuna in the area of 2800 North River road, where he fled to the Salinas riverbed after seeing the officers.

While the police department found the machete involved in the attack, they were unable to find Osuna. Police currently believe this was an isolated incident, and urges anyone with information to call (805) 237-6464.