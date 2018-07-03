Paso Pops 7.03.2018

Again this years, the Paderewski festival produces Paso Pops for the fourth of July.

This year, it will be held at the Paso Robles Event Center. Gates open at four. Lots of activities until the concert begins at 8. There will be fireworks at 9:45.

Go to the paso pops website for information and to buy tickets.

General admission is $20. Kids 12 and under are free. Seniors and military are $10. Playground ribbon cutting 7.03

A ribbon cutting this afternoon in Atascadero for a new playground,

The ribbon cutting will be at five thirty this afternoon at Atascadero lake park. Following the ribbon cutting the weekly tri-tip and chicken barbecue will return with the Atascadero community band playing this evening at the lake park. That’s every Tuesday with the BBQ from 5-7 and the concert from 7-8.

Tomorrow, Atascadero’s farmers market will include a chef summer sizzle with chef Bren Randolph and and chef Martin and Jose from Central Coast Cafe’.

From 4-8:30 tomorrow afternoon and evening, the second annual Atascadero fourth of July Bluegrass Freedom Festival with five hours of blue grass. Snap Jackson and the Knock on Wood Players, Little Black Train and The Blue J’s.

Free entry with a $15 barbecue dinner available.