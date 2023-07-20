Paso Reaffirms Commitment to HIP 07.20.2023

The city of Paso Robles voted unanimously to reaffirm commitment to the San Luis Obispo regional housing compact during its recent city council meeting.

The Housing and Infrastructure Plan (HIP), managed and developed primarily by SLOCOG, is a nonbinding agreement used to identify and inventory infrastructure needs in the county of San Luis Obispo to address the region’s growing housing needs as a living, growing planning tool.

After the presentation, councilman Hamon motioned to receive and file HIP, and reaffirm the city’s commitment to the 2020 regional housing and infrastructure collaboration, seconded by councilman Bausch. The council voted unanimously in favor.