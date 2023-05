Paso Robles fire fighters rescued three dogs from a residential fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the attic of a house at 605 Clydesdale Circle just after twelve noon.

The fire was contained in the attic of the single-family home. It did not reach the living area.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Three dogs were safely evacuated by fire personnel.

The cause was determined to be an electrical equipment malfunction.