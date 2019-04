In downtown Paso Robles, roadwork has closed Park street at 13th street. Crews are working to improve sidewalks and construct lighted pedestrian crossing zones. Esau Blanco of the Wallace Group tells KPRL that although Park street will reopen tomorrow, crews will be working on the project for a few more weeks.

After the sidewalks and crosswalks are completed, the road surface on 13th street will be improved from Riverside to Spring. They expect to complete the work by July.