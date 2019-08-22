Paso Robles 8.22.2019

Although Tuesday’s Paso Robles city council meeting was brief and not well-attended, city administrators touched on some important topics. Among them, future development.

City manager Tom Frutchey told the council that it’s likely developers will break ground next year on the Olsen and Chandler ranch developments. That means 1300-1400 new homes on the east side of Paso Robles. What concerns many on the east side of Paso Robles is the congestion on the Niblick and 13th street bridges. How will 1300 new homes impact traffic on those two bridges?

The city says Airport road will connect Linne road with highway 46 west. Plans for a bridge over the riverbed near Charlais were thrown out because of the extraordinary cost. Water is also an issue.

