Paso Robles Bank Robber 1.21.2021

Paso Robles police releasing a picture of a suspect who robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon and fled on foot into the Salinas riverbed. Around 3 Tuesday afternoon, a man walked into the the Golden One Credit Union on Niblick road wearing a hat, mask and gloves. He passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller gave the suspect the money while another bank employee activated a silent alarm. The suspect then ran off into the Salinas riverbed.

The picture released by the police doesn’t show much, because he’s wearing a hat, mask, long sleeve shirt and black gloves. He remains at large.

The police investigation continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.