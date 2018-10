The book sale continues today at the Paso Robles library conference room.

Ann Bell says when people donate books at the library, the librarians keep some books, and donate the rest to “Friends of the Library”. Some great fish in that aquarium next to the children’s library, and the kids love it.

The book sale runs from 10-6 today. Ten to 4 tomorrow at the Paso Robles library conference room. Proceeds benefit the library.