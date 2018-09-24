Paso Robles Budget 9.24.2018

The officials budget figures are out on the Paso Robles school district, and they’re shocking.

The reserve fund dropped below one per cent. Superintendent Chris Williams reported a few weeks ago that the reserve fund for the last fiscal year was 3.07% of the operating budget. The unaudited actuals done by an accountant with the county office of education indicate the reserve was actually 0.96%. Under one percent. The state minimum is 3%.

For the current fiscal year, the projection for the budget reserve is 2.19%, well below the state mandated minimum of 3%. And also well below Chris Williams projection, which was above 3%. In three and a half years, superintendent Chris Williams and his school board have spent so much money the reserve has dropped from 10% to only one per cent. During that time only one trustee has challenged his reckless spending, Chris Bausch. In that time, the reserve fund has dropped from over seven million dollars to about $754 thousand.

Meanwhile, superintendent Chris Williams and the board of trustees continue to blame the previous superintendent, Dr. Kathy McNamara. The county office of education says that’s not true. It was their accountant who is doing the unaudited actuals. When Dr. McNamara stepped down as superintendent, the district had a 10% reserve. So did the culinary arts academy. Now the district reserve is under 1%. And the culinary arts academy is broke.

Tomorrow night, the unaudited actuals will officially be presented to the school board. Then trustees Field Gibson, Tim Gearhart, Kathleen Hall, Joan Summers, Chris Baush, Matt McClish and Joel Peterson may decide to take action. Or they may leave that up to the superintendent as they’ve done for three and a half years.

One option which is being discussed is furlough days. By reducing the number of school days, the district saves money on teachers salaries and expenses for school operation. So far, no one has mentioned laying off dozens of highly paid administrators that Mr. Chris Williams has hired, mostly out of Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley.

Tomorrow night’s Paso Robles school board meeting begins at 5:30 at the district office on Niblick road. If you attend, you’re advised to get there early to get a seat.