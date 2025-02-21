Paso Robles Capital Projects Work Report 2.21.2025

Weekly Project Update FEB 21

The public works department for Paso Robles has released another weekly project report for ongoing and upcoming projects in the city.

For Golden Hill road, slurry and striping remains on hold due to cold weather. Construction continues on the Creston corridor with concrete improvements and a traffic signal installation at Walnut and Bolen drive.

In the Serenade and Brahma neighborhood, pavement repairs and slurry treatments will begin late February. Residents will have access to their homes at all times for the 50 day project.

For the Sherwood pickleball court complex, fencing was installed on February 19th, which defines the project limits, expected to finish in May 2026.