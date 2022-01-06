Paso Robles Chamber CEO Gina Fitzpatrick on Covid 01.06.2022

In Paso Robles, Chamber CEO Gina Fitzpatrick says the last two years have made doing business challenging for many in the north county. But, she says they are monitoring the new variant. Meanwhile, they are making plans for the annual dinner to be held at Rava Winery on May 7th.

And as we mentioned earlier this week, the Paso Robles Chamber is merging with the Templeton Chamber so the members of the Templeton Chamber are invited to attend that event.

Also, one week from today, Thursday, January 13th, the Templeton Women in Business are hosting a luncheon at Ian McPhees in Templeton. A New Year, a New You.

Central Coast Medical Aesthetics in Paso Robles will be discussing non-invasive skin treatments to make you look better as well as injectables and body contouring. Also, laser hair removal, laser skin treatments and facials.

That’s one week from today, the Templeton Women in Business monthly luncheon. A New Year, a New You.