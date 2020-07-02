Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce 7.02.2020

July first, 1920, the Paso Robles chamber of commerce began operating. One hundred years ago, yesterday.

The chamber sending out a news release at six yesterday evening to remind us of the anniversary.

The big celebration was back on Leap Day. On February 29th, the chamber had it’s annual dinner and honored this year’s Roblan of the year.

The Paso Robles chamber of commerce opened, July 1st, 1920. Councilman Fred Strong says it was beautiful day that day in Paso Robles. Chamber of commerce weather.