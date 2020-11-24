Paso Robles Christmas 11.24.2020

Usually this time of year, people are preparing for holiday events in the north county.

This year, crowds will not gather around the gazebo at the Paso Robles downtown city park to sing Christmas carols with Chad Stevens and the city council. There will be no Christmas light parade.

But Norma Moye of Main Street is trying to save a little bit of the Vine Street Victorian Christmas. She’s encouraging home owners to decorate for Christmas.

Although Scrooge was a big hit at previous Vine Street events, he’s been upstaged this year by governor Gavin Newsom.

But if people decorate their homes, Vine Street will retain it’s holiday splendor this Christmas season.