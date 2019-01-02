Paso Robles City Council 01.02.2019

Paso Robles city council will meet Thursday night this week, because of the New Year’s holiday. There was no meeting last night.

The council will meet tomorrow night at 6:30.

The agenda includes a conservation report from public works director Dick Mckinley. The council will also discuss general obligation bond refinancing. Rumor has it that the city is backing away from buying the boys school.

Back in November mayor Steve Martin told KPRL that discussions were confidential and tentative. So nothing concrete on plans by the city to purchase the old youth authority facility on Airport road by the Paso Robles airport.

The Paso Robles city council meets tomorrow evening. The meeting will get underway at 6:30 tomorrow night at the library conference room.