Paso Robles City Council 01.16.2019

At their meeting last night, the Paso Robles city council received a report from parking consultant Julie Dixon on the progress of steps to alleviate the parking problems in the downtown area. Those steps appear to be working pretty well. Dixon gave an update to city council, but says there’s still work to be done. She says the parking ambassador has found about sixty cars which continue to park around the downtown city park for extended periods of time on a regular basis.

Dixon was hired by the city to address the parking issues downtown. The city had debated putting parking meters around the downtown city park, which was quite controversial. Dixon is working to motivate those working in the downtown area to park away from the city park. She says the volunteer program working, but there is still room for improvement.

The Paso Robles city council also voted to explore other options to creating districts for the election of city council members. There may be some other election procedures which will prevent a lawsuit filed by a Malibu based attorney who is suing many California municipalities over the states voting rights act.

The council also gave Lovelle Walker in support of an event Saturday honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. That event will be held from 1-3 Saturday afternoon, January 19th at the Flamson middle school.