Paso Robles City Council 01.29.2019

This is the fifth Tuesday of the month, so there is no city council meeting in Paso Robles or Atascadero.

Paso Robles is having an important meeting on Thursday at the public safety center, however, to respond to a lawsuit by attorney Kevin Shenkman of Malibu. Shenkman is suing hundreds of municipalities in the state demanding they comply with his interpretation of the California Voting Rights Act.

Douglas Johnson is working with the city to develop city council districts, to prevent a lawsuit in Paso Robles. The map drawing begins Thursday at 6:30 at the Paso Robles public safety center. Maps for the newly proposed city council districts. The intent is to provide a balanced city council with representation by groups which may otherwise be under-represented.