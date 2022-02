Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room. It’s a hybrid meeting. You can attend in person or listen on the radio. You can also view it on the city website.

The council to discuss a wine event scheduled for March 18th in the downtown city park.

Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance plans to stage a spring release weekend wine tasting.

Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta will give an update on coronavirus.