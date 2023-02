There was no Paso Robles city council meeting last night.

The council meeting was canceled back in December because several city staff members and at least one councilman went back east to attend a space port convention.

The next Paso Robles city council meeting will be February 21st. That meeting will address the public parking program in downtown Paso Robles.

And we may get a report on ongoing negotiations to get the Paso Robles airport designated as a space port.