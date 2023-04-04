Paso Robles City Council 04.04.2023

Paso Robles city council meets this evening at the library conference room.

The council will make a couple proclamations. It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators week and Month of the child. There will be a presentation to county animal services as well. And Freid Berman and Ditas Esperanza will give a report on capital projects in the city. How things are going with the dogbone roundabout and other projects underway.

The council will also discuss a proposed celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Paso Robles airport. That will be September 23rd.

On September 23rd, the city will celebrate the 50th anniversary. The council will discuss that event tonight. It’s expected to cost the city about $26,000.

The meeting begins at 6:30 you can hear it live her on KPRL.