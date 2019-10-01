Paso Robles City Council 10.01.2019

The Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room. The council will consider an agreement with the El Camino Homeless Organization of Atascadero to oversee homeless services in Paso Robles.

Wendy Lewis of ECHO tells KPRL her group has been working with the city on the project. Lewis says ECHO will take their plan to the city council tonight.

That includes the design and construction of the homeless shelter with the option to extend a one-year agreement once the shelter is operational. The item is on the consent agenda.

The council will also discuss hiring another parking ambassador to enforce new parking rules in the downtown area. The Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL, beginning at 6:30.