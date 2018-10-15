Paso Robles City Council 10.15.2018

Paso Robles city council meets tomorrow night at the library conference room.

The council will consider revisions to the city wide parking ordinance and an employee parking pilot program. KPRL talked with Julie Dixon, the parking consultant, about addressing parking issues in downtown. She says they’re looking at options to influence people’s parking habits.

That’s what the city council may discuss at tomorrow night’s meeting. The council will also consider a public-private partnership with Firestone Walker brewing company to facilitate road repairs on Ramada drive.

You can hear tomorrow night’s Paso Robles city council meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.