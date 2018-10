Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room.

Revisions to the city wide parking ordinance and an employee parking pilot program on the agenda. The city council to discuss parking at tonight’s meeting. The council will also consider a public-private partnership with Firestone Walker brewing company to facilitate road repairs on Ramada drive.

You can hear tonight’s Paso Robles city council meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:30.