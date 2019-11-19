Paso Robles City Council 11.19.2019

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room. The council will consider approving a $144 thousand dollar contract with a bay area sign company for the Wayfinding Signs Project. The intent is to help visitors and particularly, those staying in short term rentals, to find their way around town.

The council will also discuss a Memo of Understanding with Travel Paso and the 6th district agricultural association regarding a conference center at the Paso Robles events center.

The council is also expected to get an update on the Grandview apartments, where residents are being evicted by the owners, who are from Santa Barbara. The mayor has refused to place the Grandview apartment issue on the agenda.

The meeting begins at 6:30 tonight at the library conference room. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL, beginning at 6:30.