Paso Robles City Council 11.20.2019

At last night’s meeting, the Paso Robles City Council talked about building a new city hall. The issue came up during discussion of plans of the expansion of the city library. Currently, city hall occupies the upstairs part of the building intended to be the library.

After public testimony and lengthy discussion the council ultimately agreed to move forward with developing plans to build a new city hall, perhaps as part of a new parking structure over the current parking lot. The city staff will develop more information about options and report back during the budget discussion early next year.

The Paso Robles City Council also approved moving forward to explore plans to build a $26 million dollar, 35,000 square foot conference center at the Paso Robles Events Center. The plan is a three-way project between the city, Travel Paso and the Paso Robles Event Center. City manager Tom Frutchey told the council the proposed conference center would have a lot of uses, including regional conventions and conferences. The council voted unanimously to move forward to explore options for the conference center.

The city council also honored Mark Dart, Heather Stephenson and Wyatt Lund for receiving California Park and Recreation Society Awards.