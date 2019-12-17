Paso Robles City Council 12.17.2019

Paso Robles city council meets tonight.

The council will consider adoption of the Groundwater Sustainability plan. County supervisor John Peschong says this plan was worked out through a lot of community meetings in the north county.

So, tonight the Paso Robles city council will put on their Groundwater Sustainability agency hats and consider adopting that plan.

The council will also get a report on capital projects from Ditas Esperanza.

And they’ll discuss a budget calendar for the next two years.

That meeting gets underway at 6:30 tonight at Paso Robles library conference room. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL, beginning at 6:30.