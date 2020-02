Paso Robles city council meets tonight.

The council will discuss an agreement with RRM Design for city facilities space planning, including a new design for the city hall/library.

Angelica Fortin and other library officials expected to be on hand tonight for the discussion on a design agreement with RRM to develop plans for an expanded library and city hall.

The Paso Robes city council meeting begins at 6:30 tonight. You can hear the meeting live here on am 1230 KPRL beginning at six thirty.