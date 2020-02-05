Paso Robles City Council 2.05.2020

The Paso Robles city council votes to spend $160 thousand dollars on a study by RRM Design of San Luis Obispo to look into several separate building projects in the city. They include expanding the city hall library building, and building a fire station and other city facilities on newly acquired property on Union road.

About twenty-five people attended last night’s city council meeting, including several who spoke up for a library expansion. Librarian Angelica Fortin told the council the library is busy. Councilman John Hamon raised questions about technologies impact on a public library, which did not go over well with library proponents. Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to hire RRM Design to study plans to expand the city hall library building, and build a new fire station and other city facilities on property recently purchased by the city on Union road. The study is limited to $160 thousand dollars.